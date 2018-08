SC Red Cross Sending 3 Members to Hawaii for Hurricane preps

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Three members of the South Carolina Red Cross are headed to Hawaii, ahead of Hurricane Lane.The Red Cross says the disaster responders will help with the operation of shelters, and other needs.The crews will also provide support for staff on the islands.Hurricane Lane is churning toward Hawaii’s Big Island and Maui.