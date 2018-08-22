Senior forward returning to Clemson for final season

Mike Gillespie,

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson forward David Skara has announced his decision to return to school and play his senior season for the Tigers, announced officially today by head coach Brad Brownell.

Last season, Skara played in 26 games and made seven starts as a key member of a team that advanced to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament. Skara averaged 19.3 minutes per contest, including 3.3 points and 2.8 assists per game.

Known for his defensive prowess, Skara proved to be a threat on the offensive end, including being a threat on the offensive glass with 24 of his 74 rebounds.

Share

Related

Local shortstop commits to Clemson
Clemson’s Butler adds new assistant coach
Clemson installing metal detectors for 2018 footba...
Gamecocks’ Samuel, Clemson’s Ferrell a...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android