Senior forward returning to Clemson for final season

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson forward David Skara has announced his decision to return to school and play his senior season for the Tigers, announced officially today by head coach Brad Brownell.

Last season, Skara played in 26 games and made seven starts as a key member of a team that advanced to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament. Skara averaged 19.3 minutes per contest, including 3.3 points and 2.8 assists per game.

Known for his defensive prowess, Skara proved to be a threat on the offensive end, including being a threat on the offensive glass with 24 of his 74 rebounds.