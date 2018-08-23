Columbia Police Chief speaks out on K-9 Officer death

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook says a Columbia Police officer used extremely poor judgement when leaving his K-9 partner in a car unattended for hours. K-9 ‘Turbo’ died of heat related injuries on July 28.

Holbrook announced Turbo died after being left in Officer D. Hurts’ patrol car from 7:30am until 3:30pm.

Holbrook says Officer Hurt did roll the windows down and leave the air conditioner running.

However, he also says officer hurt deactivated a heat alarm designed to go off when the car reaches a certain temperature.

Holbrook says Officer Hurt sent someone to check on the two year old yellow lab at 11:30am while he was attending shooter training. Holbrook says Hurt returned to the vehicle in the afternoon to find the K-9 in distress. Turbo was taken to a vet for treatment but died days later, says Holbrook.

Holbrook says Hurt will not face any criminal charges but will be suspended for five days without pay and will be removed as a k-9 officer.