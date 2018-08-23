Lexington Police arrest five suspects accused of multiple car thefts

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police have arrested five suspects accused of multiple car thefts.

Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green says James Thomas, Keion Bailey, and William Moore-Holley, 17, Sir Joe Walker, 18, and an unidentified suspect, 15, have all been charged with two counts of Theft of Motor Vehicle, two counts of Theft from Motor Vehicle, and four counts of Criminal Conspiracy.

Suspect James Lamont Thomas, 17. Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

Suspect Keion Dionta Baily, 17. Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

Suspect William Holley, 17. Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

Suspect Sir Joe La-Taludean Elijha Walker, 18. Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center







Police say on July 17 early in the morning, multiple vehicles were broken into within the Reserve at Mill Landing Apartments and Cedarcrest Apartments complexes near East Main Street.

Victims told authorities that multiple items were stolen, including a handgun and a laptop computer.

Authorities say two vehicles were stolen from the parking lot of the Reserve at Mill Landing Apartments that same day.

Police found the two vehicles on July 18 in Columbia.

Investigators say the suspects were caught by numerous tips from the community.

All five suspects are currently being held in Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.