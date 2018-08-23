No. 10 Gamecocks top Clemson for third-straight season

Columbia, S.C. – In front of a women’s record 6,354 fans at Stone Stadium on Thursday night, the tenth ranked University of South Carolina Gamecocks defeated the Clemson Tigers 1-0 to claim the first point of the Palmetto Series for the 2018-19 year.

Lauren Chang’s goal in the 48th minute was the difference in the win, which is the third-straight over Clemson, marking her second goal of the season and her first game-winner. Selma Sol Magnusdottir also notched her fourth point of the year with the assist.

Although Chang’s goal was the difference, it was the Gamecocks backline that continued to dominate. The team allowed just five shots, with none going on frame for the visiting Tigers. Mikayla Krzeczowski notched her second shutout of the season, putting her to a total of 27 in her career, inching her one shutout closer to the program-record 31 held by Mollie Patton.

For the second time this season, the Gamecocks went into the halftime break scoreless, but in that first half the team allowed just one shot.

The game would build in physicality throughout the game, and it took a tough play in the box from Chang to notch the lone score of the evening. After narrowly keeping the ball in, Magnusdottir would serve the ball to the center of the box, Chang would settle it just at the edge and finish with her non-dominant right foot.

The Gamecocks have now shutout all three of their opponents this season, and also notched a 0-0 draw in the exhibition game against USF earlier this month. The last time the Gamecocks have not allowed a goal through the first three games of the season is 2014.

After the highly emotional victory, the Gamecocks will have to get back to work when they travel to No. 16 NC State on Sunday. That game set to begin at 1:00 p.m. ET and will be able to be seen on ACC Network Extra.