Irmo Optimist Club Donates Thousands of Diapers to District Five

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The “Irmo Optimist Club” made a big donation on Friday.The organization delivered approximately 5000 diapers to the Parenting Center at Irmo High School.Teachers say the supplies can help young parents give their children the care they need.Leaders say the donation will help families in need, in Lexington Richland School District Five, as well as participants in the District’s “Ready by Five” parenting program.