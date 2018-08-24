SC Red Cross sends an additional dozen disaster workers to Hawaii as Hurricane Lane approaches

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Red Cross is deploying 12 more disaster workers to Hawaii as Hurricane Lane continues to barrel down on the island. The workers are from various parts of the Palmetto Region including The Upstate, Central SC, Eastern SC and from the Lowcountry.

According to The Red Cross they have a total of 15 workers that are either already on the ground, or plan to be in the area by Friday afternoon. The Crews will be assisting with damage assessments, providing health services, coordinating the movement in addition to other duties.

The Red Cross says, as of Thursday more than 1500 people that had evacuated to some of the 36 shelters. Island officials say there are an estimated 300 thousand tourist on the island being impacted by the storm that’s already bringing heavy wind and rain.

The Red Cross says they’ve deployed more than 200 trained disaster workers from across the Country, many who are expected to remain in Hawaii throughout the weekend.

Work continues on Saddle Road above Hilo between MM 10.5 and 11. Water is currently 2-3’ deep. #HawaiiIsland #Lane #hiwx pic.twitter.com/i9LrFCrKDJ — Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) August 24, 2018