“America and Freedom have lost one of her greatest champions,” SC US Senator Lindsey Graham on John McCain’s death

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Senator Lindsey Graham released a statement on Sunday in regards to the passing of his close friend John McCain.

America and Freedom have lost one of her greatest champions. ….And I’ve lost one of my dearest friends and mentor. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 26, 2018

I will need some time to absorb this, but I want Cindy —and the entire McCain family — to know they are in my prayers. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 26, 2018

The six-term Republican senator had been battling a number of health problems in recent years.

He had also been undergoing treatment for glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer, since December 2017. He had previously survived the removal of non-invasive melanomas at least three times.

A statement from Senator McCain’s office said his wife and family were with him when he died.

“With the Senator when he passed were his wife Cindy and their family. At his death, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 60 years,” the statement read.