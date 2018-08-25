Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin send condolences to the McCain Family

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin tweeted out his condolences to John McCain’s family after the announcement of his passing on Sunday.

On behalf of the people of ⁦@CityofColumbia⁩ & ⁦⁦@usmayors⁩ we send condolences to the family of Senator, Statesman & Hero John McCain. #GodSpeed to the people of Arizona & members of the United States Senate. ???????????????? https://t.co/aoW6X8TNha — Steve Benjamin (@SteveBenjaminSC) August 26, 2018

The six-term Republican senator had been battling a number of health problems in recent years.

He had also been undergoing treatment for glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer, since December 2017. He had previously survived the removal of non-invasive melanomas at least three times.

A statement from Senator McCain’s office said his wife and family were with him when he died.

“With the Senator when he passed were his wife Cindy and their family. At his death, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 60 years,” the statement read.