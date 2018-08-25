Deputies investigate deadly shooting in West Columbia



LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)- Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in West Columbia Friday night.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Riverbend Drive around 11p.m.

Deputies say they found Corey Jamison,27, with a gunshot wound. According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Jamison later died from his injuries.

Deputies believe this was an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the public. Anyone with information that could help investigators, are asked to call 888-CRIME-SC.