“He was among the greatest of men, and he was my friend,” Governor Henry McMaster on John McCain’s death

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Governor Henry McMaster released a statement on the passing of Senator John McCain Sunday.

“”I will never forget John McCain. He was among the greatest of men and he was my friend. I hope his family can find comfort in knowing that he inspired the lives of generations of Americans, young and old,” McMaster said.

I will never forget John McCain. He was among the greatest of men, and he was my friend. I hope his family can find comfort in knowing that he inspired the lives of generations of Americans, young and old. — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) August 26, 2018