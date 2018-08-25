USC lays new field turf after concert, before Gamecocks play

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Four days after Beyonce and JAY-Z took over Williams-Brice Stadium, continuing their “On the Run II” tour, South Carolina Turf and Landscaping services starting laying new grass on the ground, just seven days away from kickoff to the 2018 Gamecocks football season.

90,000 square feet of turf will touch soil by the time the weekend ends and will soon touch the cleats of USC when they host Coastal Carolina at noon on September 1. The strips of sod are 42 inches long.

To protect the base and structure of the ground, landscapers laid a field cover down before the structures of the concert and it’s stage were laid down in prepping for Tuesday’s concert. The cover kept the ground safe from heavy machinery used for the show, but the old grass had suffered beyond repair.

The costs to replace the grass is estimated between $150,000 and $200,000, according to USC athletic director Ray Tanner. As per the expense package agreed upon with the concert contract, the event’s organizers will pay that bill.