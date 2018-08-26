Former Clarendon County Sheriff passes away at 64

MANNING, SC (WOLO)– Former Clarendon County Sheriff Randy Garrett passed away Saturday.

Randolph Lee “Randy” Garrett, Jr.,64, widower of Barbara Brock Garrett, died at McLeod Regional Medical Center.

Stephens Funeral Home is handling Garrett’s services, and confirmed his passing.

He was a former Chief of Police for the City of Manning and the former Sheriff of Clarendon County.

He is survived by three daughters, two grandchildren, two brothers, a sister, and stepmother, Betty Garrett of Holly Hill.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 29, 2018, at the Weldon Auditorium.

For more information about funeral services click here.