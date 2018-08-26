Former Clemson star signs with NBA team

CLEMSON, S.C. — Former Clemson standout Donte Grantham has signed a one-year contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Details of the contract have not been released.

Grantham led the Tigers last season before tearing his ACL on January 20 against Notre Dame. He averaged a career-best 14.2 points and 6.9 rebounds prior to the injury. He also shot a career-high 56.0 percent from the floor and 41.9 percent from 3-point range. His assists, blocks and steals were on a career-high pace.

Grantham achieved the program’s 25th “Triple Leadership” – leading the team in points (23), rebounds (14) and assists (5) against Boston College on January 3. He is one of just six players in program history to accomplish that stat line and four of the previous five have gone on to play in the NBA.

Last season Grantham became just the sixth player in program history to amass 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 200 assists in a career.

Grantham finished his four-year career with 114 games, including 113 starts. He eclipsed the 1,000-point mark last season and finished his career with 1,100 points. His 1,100 points rank him 33rd in program history.