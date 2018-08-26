Police recover body from pond in Irmo subdivision

IRMO,SC (WOLO)-Irmo police say they recovered a body from a local pond this afternoon.

Officers say with assistance from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, they recovered the body from a pond in in the Carmel Commons Subdivision. That subdivision is off Wandering Brook and Columbia Avenue in Irmo.

Investigators along with the Lexington County Coroner’s Office are investigating the case and will release more information once it becomes available.

Any with information about this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC or utilize the P3 app that can be downloaded from your mobile app store.