Charleston takes final regular season series opener at Fireflies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Charleston scored once in the first and three times in the fourth, blanking Columbia to win the Fireflies final home series opener at Spirit Communications Park Tuesday night 4-0.

Starters Shawn Semple (W, 1-0) and Nicolas Debora (L, 3-4) battled through the game’s first six innings. Semple looked sharp in his South Atlantic League debut, striking out 10 and allowing just two hits. Debora three times on Monday retired the side in order. But the righty surrendered a first-inning score and a three-run homer to Chris Hess in the third.

Debora, Taylor Henry (1 IP, 0 H) and newest Firefly Ryan Selmer (2 IP, 1 H, 1 K) combined to blank Charleston (27-34, 60-69) from the fourth inning on. Selmer was promoted from short-season A Brooklyn on Monday and posted a scoreless outing in his debut.

Matt Winaker tallied the only other hit for Columbia (26-33, 60-66) in the opener.

The Fireflies and RiverDogs battle again on Tuesday from Spirit Communications Park at 7:05 ET. Right-hander Tony Dibrell (5-6, 3.76) starts for Columbia and goes for a record. If Dibrell strikes out at least two batters on Tuesday, he’ll set a new record for strikeouts in a season by a Firefly. He’s scheduled to face Charleston righty Miguel Yajure (4-2, 2.77).

You can watch the action on MiLB.TV or listen in on FOX Sports Radio 1400 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and the iHeartRadio app starting at 6:45 p.m.

Fireflies Media Relations contributed to this article.