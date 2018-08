City of Columbia Launches ‘Blue Bike” bike share project

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–On Moonday, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, along with City officials, held the pre-launch for a new bike share program in Columbia.It’s called “Blue Bike”. Blue-Cross-Blue Shield has been announced as the lead sponsor of the initiative.For the first phase of the program, officials say 135 bikes will be available, with 15 stations throughout the city.The program is expected to launch by the end of September.