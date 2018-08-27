Clemson names starting quarterback for Furman game

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) — On Monday, Dabo Swinney and the Tigers released their depth chart for the 2018 season-opener against Furman.

Clemson will start incumbent Kelly Bryant, who started all 14 games last season for the Tigers, going 12-2 in his first year as the signal caller.

Bryant passed for 2,802 yards with 13 touchdowns and 8 interceptions, but was just as good on his feet, rushing for 665 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Bryant gets the nod over freshman Trevor Lawrence, the no. 2 overall recruit in the class of 2018.

The Tigers finished 12-2 last season, losing to Alabama in the semifinal of the College Football Playoff at the Sugar Bowl.