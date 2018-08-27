Dominion Energy kicks off series of meet-and-greets in Newberry

NEWBERRY,SC (WOLO)- Dominion Energy representative answered some questions from SCANA customers on Monday about the potential merger.

The Virginia based company kicked off the series of meetings at the Newberry Opera House.

“It’s important to us to be invested in communities where we do business,” Grant Neely, Dominion Energy’s Communications Director said.

Dominion Energy addressed the potential merger with SCANA following it’s decision to abandon a multi-billion dollar nuclear construction project that put the company in debt, and left customers to foot the bill.

“We can bring stability, and certainty to the energy world in South Carolina where there frankly hasn’t been a lot for awhile,” Neely said.

A high voltage of energy came from the crowd, curious about the company’s rebate promise. After the meeting some customers say they’re ready for a change after dealing with the shutdown.

“I hope the community got a good handle on the absolute need for this merger to go through,” SCANA customer, Lori Alonso said.

“We hope the merger will go forward later this year, and when it does, we’re offering to bring immediate rate relief to electric customers in South Carolina,” Neely said.