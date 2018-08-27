SCE&G: Tree Trimming in Columbia Neighborhoods
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– SCE&G will perform tree trimming along overhead utility lines in some Columbia neighborhoods.
The tree trimming will take place over the next two weeks.
According to officials, the following areas will see tree trimming:
Arsenal Hill Neighborhood
Community Improvement Cooperative Council
Downtown Neighborhood Association
Eva P. Trezevant Neighborhood
Historic Waverly Neighborhood Association
Martin Luther King Neighborhood
Robert Mills Historic Association
University Hills
Vista Neighborhood Association
Forest Hills Neighborhood
Heathwood West Neighborhood
Heathwood Park Neighborhood
Historic Heathwood Neighborhood
Historic Trenholm Buchanan Neighborhood Association
Melrose Heights
Kilbourne Park Neighborhood Association
Tanglewood Neighborhood Association
Old Shandon Neighborhood
College Place Community Council
North College Place
Windemere Springs Neighborhood Association
East Lake Homeowners Association
Avalon Place Neighbors
Preston Green
Citizens with specific questions or concerns should contact Forestry and Beautification at 803-545-3860 or SCE&G at 1-800-251-7234 to meet and discuss in advance of the work being completed, according to officials.