Clemson-Mississippi State game time finalized

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball’s Dec. 8 matchup against Mississippi State in the 2018 Never Forget Tribute Classic has been finalized for 4 p.m. and will be carried nationally on ESPN2.

The Never Forget Tribute Classic will again partner with the Families of Freedom Scholarship Fund in support of the education of children of the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Established within one week of September 11, 2001, the Families of Freedom Scholarship Fund provides education assistance for postsecondary study to financially needy dependents of the people killed or permanently disabled in the terrorist attacks. The Fund has already delivered millions of dollars in scholarship support, and will continue to offer education assistance through the year 2030, ultimately delivering more than $100 million to affected family members. For more information, visit FamiliesofFreedom.org.