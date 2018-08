Pough looks ahead to week one and his final season at SC State

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Buddy Pough previews what will be his final season with South Carolina State, as the Bulldogs prep to travel to Georgia Southern.

Pough also described the excitement to see Darius Leonard’s success in his rookie preseason with the Indianapolis Colts, while also detailing the progress of former Spring Valley quarterback Quincy Hill, who’s in his freshman season with the Bulldogs.