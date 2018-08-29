Braves announce 2019 spring training schedule

ATLANTA – Today the Atlanta Braves and Major League Baseball announced their 2019 spring training schedule. Atlanta’s 32-game slate will begin on Saturday, February 23, with a road game against the New York Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla. The Braves open the home portion of their spring schedule on Monday, February 25, versus the Washington Nationals at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. This coming spring will mark the 22nd and final year that the Braves will train at the Wide World of Sports Complex.

The Braves will conclude the Florida portion of their exhibition season with the opening of their new spring training facility at North Port, Fla., on Sunday, March 24 against the Tampa Bay Rays (4:05 p.m.). The Braves will then play a pair of exhibition games at SunTrust Park on Monday, March 25 (7:20 p.m.) and Tuesday, March 26 (1:10 p.m.), against the Cincinnati Reds.

Atlanta will play a total of 16 home games against 10 different teams at Champion Stadium, including three games versus the Detroit Tigers and two games each against the Houston Astros, Miami Marlins, New York Mets and Washington Nationals. The New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays will make one visit each to Disney.

The Braves are scheduled to play a trio of night games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, including contests against the Phillies (Friday, March 8), Yankees (Monday, March 9), and Tigers (Friday, March 22). All three games are slated for a 6:05 p.m. first pitch.