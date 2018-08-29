Cyclist ride in honor of friend who was killed in hit-and-run

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Cyclist in the Midlands came together Wednesday for a memorial ride to honor one of their own who was killed in a hit and run over the weekend.

The ride happening the same day the 40-year-old was laid to rest.

The group of cyclist used to ride with Justin Turner on Wednesday nights, but this week, in Justin’s place was his son Sam.

“Who would’ve ever thought that Justin would’ve lost his life just riding his bike in a neighborhood,”Brad Gregory, Justin’s Friend said.

A painful reality for friends and family of Justin who lost his life doing what he loved.

“I wasn’t ready to hear what I heard,”Wesley Spratt, Justin’s friend said.

“I was shocked. I got sick to my stomach. There are just no words to describe it,” Gregory said.

The father of three died after a hit-and-run on Hardscrabble road.

“He’s already missed,” Spratt said.

A group of cyclist, young and old rode for a little more than an hour to honor Justin.

“Everyone liked him,” Gregory said. “He had a smile and a kindness that would light up a room. He loved his wife, he loved his kids, and he was just a great friend.”

“This was a nice night to renew some friendships, and ride with some people we don’t normally get to ride with,” Spratt said. “And to tell each other to be careful.”

Wednesday’s ride was unlike any other for the cycling community. It was another lap in the healing process.

“It was a great time to kind of be still and to talk to friends and just remember Justin,” Gregory said.

If you’d like to donate to the Turner family click here.