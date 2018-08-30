Former Gamecock cut by Bengals, returning to USC

CINCINNATI, OH (WOLO) — The Cincinnati Bengals waived former Gamecock offensive lineman Cory Helms this week, according to the team.

Helms was given an injury settlement, per the NFL transactions report.

The 6-4, 309-pound rookie out of South Carolina signed with the Bengals as a free agent in early August after originally signing with the New Orleans Saints in May.

Helms played two seasons at USC, after transferring from Wake Forest. He played both guard and center in his four years in college.

The 23-year-old announced the news on twitter Thursday night, but added he intends to return to the Gamecock football team as a graduate assistant.

My NFL season was shorter than planned due to an injury last week but the best time of the year is approaching and I’m fired up to be a part of this season as a graduate assistant! #ForeverToThee #2moredays pic.twitter.com/TD9ptUznvd — Cory Helms (@CoryHelms7251) August 30, 2018