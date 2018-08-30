Lee Correctional tests blocking of contraband cell phones
Bishopville, SC (WOLO) — State Corrections officials are testing new technology they say can prevent riots like the one that killed seven inmates and injured 17 others at Lee Correctional Facility several months ago. An incident that has been considered one of the deadliest prison in the history of South Carolina.
The institution hopes new technology, that is already being installed and tested, can put an end to the use of contraband cell phones inside of the maximum security facility, and curb violent incidents from happening.
