City Launches Savings program at Watkins Nance Elementary

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Columbia city leaders are hoping a new program will teach children the importance of saving.
Mayor Steve Benjamin and members of the Columbia City council unveiled the Columbia Kids Save Program at Watkins-Nance elementary school.
In the pilot program, each kindergarten student will receive 50 dollars and as they raise money through the years that will be placed in a savings account.
For now, the program will only take place at Watkins Nance elementary but city leaders hope to expand it city wide in the future.

Categories: Local News, News, Richland
Share

Related

United Airlines adds flights to ‘top college...
ABC Columbia News Update
City of Columbia Spraying, Treating area where Bir...
Zoes Kitchen on Main Street closes its doors

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android