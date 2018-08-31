City Launches Savings program at Watkins Nance Elementary

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Columbia city leaders are hoping a new program will teach children the importance of saving.Mayor Steve Benjamin and members of the Columbia City council unveiled the Columbia Kids Save Program at Watkins-Nance elementary school.In the pilot program, each kindergarten student will receive 50 dollars and as they raise money through the years that will be placed in a savings account.For now, the program will only take place at Watkins Nance elementary but city leaders hope to expand it city wide in the future.