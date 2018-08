City of Columbia Spraying, Treating area where Bird tests positive for West Nile

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A dead bird found within Columbia City limits has tested positive for West Nile, say officials.Columbia City officials have been alerted and are taking action to avoid an outbreak.The city is dropping pellets in the area and will begin spraying Friday.Residents are still advised to use insect repellent and remove any stagnant water nearby.