Bryant, Lawrence still battling, but still supporting in Clemson’s QB battle

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) – While Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence each had success in the No. 2 Tigers’ season opening 48-7 win over Furman, neither gained separation from the other in their ongoing battle to lead Clemson at quarterback.

The two discuss their relationship while Dabo Swinney breaks down what will decide playing time at Texas A&M next week.