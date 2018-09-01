Eau Claire suffers first loss of 2018 vs. Wagner-Salley Sep 1, 2018 12:27 AM EDT Greg Brzozowski, COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Shamrocks were seeking their first 3-0 start since 1992, but fall to Wagner-Salley during the first Friday night game played at new Richland One Stadium. Categories: High School Football, Sports Tags: FridayNightFever, SCHSFB ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Laurence Manning deals Florence Christian first lo... Cardinal Newman wins SCISA showdown with HHES Dreher downs Gray Collegiate Westwood works past Lower Richland