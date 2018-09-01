Eau Claire suffers first loss of 2018 vs. Wagner-Salley

Greg Brzozowski,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Shamrocks were seeking their first 3-0 start since 1992, but fall to Wagner-Salley during the first Friday night game played at new Richland One Stadium.

Categories: High School Football, Sports
Tags: ,
Share

Related

Laurence Manning deals Florence Christian first lo...
Cardinal Newman wins SCISA showdown with HHES
Dreher downs Gray Collegiate
Westwood works past Lower Richland

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android