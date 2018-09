Game Day ready: USC video showing new field at Williams-Brice Stadium for Season Opener

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) (USC SID) – After spending last weekend laying new turf at Williams-Brice Stadium, Gamecocks Athletics released a time lapse video showing the process and progress made resodding the field.

USC hosts Coastal Carolina in their season opener Saturday at Noon.

Count on ABC Columbia News for all your game day coverage Saturday Night on Gamecock Saturday Night.