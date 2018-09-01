SC State Fair offers early ticket purchase discounts

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Are you getting ready for the South Carolina State Fair? The week of fun kicks off October 10th but officials are offering you a chance to get some discounts if you get a jump start by buying your tickets early.

According to their social media post, you can start purchasing your tickets September 5th to get in on some of the great deals.

Advance fair t​ickets​ will be on sale at a discounted price from September 5 until October 10. What fun things will you see inside? pic.twitter.com/Qo74DBBHE6 — SC State Fair (@SCStateFair) August 30, 2018

The SC State Fair kicks off on Wednesday October 10th, 2018 and will run through Sunday October 21st, 2018.

You can get more information about promotions, ticket purchases, and a calendar of events here: https://www.scstatefair.org/calendar