Clemson coasts by Wofford

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Clemson women’s soccer put up 20 shots on goal, converting to take care of Wofford Sunday 3-0.

The Tigers improve to 4-2 on the early season.

HOW IT WAS DECIDED

In the 19th minute, freshman Sydney Dawson took a shot from inside 18 yards that the Wofford keeper deflected. Redshirt freshman Courtney Jones picked up the loose ball and netted her first collegiate goal to give Clemson a 1-0 lead.

OF NOTE

Mariana Speckmaier leads the team in goals, picking up her fourth of the season in the 63 rd minute. Speckmaier has now scored at least one goal in three-straight matches.

minute. Speckmaier has now scored at least one goal in three-straight matches. Sophomore Kimber Haley also scored her first collegiate goal in the 87 th minute, giving the Tigers their third and final goal of the night.

minute, giving the Tigers their third and final goal of the night. The Tigers outshot the Terriers 20-5, including 13-1 in shots on goal.

Junior goalkeeper Sandy MacIver got the start in goal, posting one save and picking up her second clean sheet of the season, also the eighth solo shutout of her Clemson career.

UP NEXT

The Tigers are set to host six consecutive home matches at Historic Riggs Field, starting with West Virginia on Sept. 7. The match is slated to start at 7 p.m.

Clemson Athletics contributed to this article.