Company offers rides for Labor Day festivities

Rochelle Dean,

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — According to the company SafeWise South Carolina has the second highest rate of impaired driving death across the nation. With those statistics and the Labor Day Holiday right around the corner, one ride sharing company wants to make sure you get to and from your destinations safely.

To find out more about how you can take advantage of a free, discounted, and most importantly safe ride click on this link:   https://www.safewise.com/blog/safewise-for-safe-rides-home/

