Suspect accused of stolen car chase still on the loose

Rochelle Dean,

Richland Co. , SC (WOLO) — Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a suspect they say was driving a stolen car.

Investigators say it happened around 8:30 Monday morning on Apple Valley Road.

Deputies say they attempted to pull the suspect over but he refused to stop which led to a brief car chase.
Investigators say the chase ended when the suspect jumped out of the moving car which then hit a house.
Deputies are still searching for the suspect. They say no one was hurt in the incident.

If you have any information that can help you’re urged to call Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.

 

Categories: Local News, News, Richland
Tags: , , ,
Share

Related

Richland County Deputies still searching for suspe...
Deputies: Four suspects located with stolen car
Armed Homeowner Catches Suspect in Manhunt
Guardians of the Night K-9, 5k Happening in the Mi...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android