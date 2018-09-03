Suspect accused of stolen car chase still on the loose

Richland Co. , SC (WOLO) — Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a suspect they say was driving a stolen car.

Investigators say it happened around 8:30 Monday morning on Apple Valley Road.

Deputies say they attempted to pull the suspect over but he refused to stop which led to a brief car chase.

Investigators say the chase ended when the suspect jumped out of the moving car which then hit a house.

Deputies are still searching for the suspect. They say no one was hurt in the incident.

If you have any information that can help you’re urged to call Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.