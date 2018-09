Dabo on using two QB’s Saturday: “Ain’t trying to keep nobody happy”

Dabo Swinney and his second-ranked Tigers will again use the two-quarterback system Saturday at Texas A&M. Bryant, the incumbent starter at Clemson, completed 11 of 17 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown in a win against Furman last Saturday. He also ran for a 35-yard TD. Trevor Lawrence, the 6-foot-6 freshman, was 9-of-14 passing for 137 yards and three TDs. Dabo defended his use of two quarterbacks again this week.