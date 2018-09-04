Swinney looks ahead to facing Jimbo again and his new Aggies

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) – Dabo Swinney and Jimbo Fisher are 4-4 against each other in a rivalry that defined a near decade of ACC football while the later was at Florida State.

But while Fisher switched to the SEC, taking over the Texas A&M program this offseason, the pair of National Championship-winning coaches will face off in primetime Saturday night in College Station in one of the biggest games of week 2.

No. 2 Clemson travels to Kyle Field for just the third time in program history thanks to a home-and-home series that was scheduled for the 2018 and 2019 seasons all the way back in 2014, while Jimbo was still in charge of the Seminoles. The Tigers have won their last eight-straight Saturday night road games, dating back to a September 2014 loss to Jimbo and FSU.

On Tuesday, Swinney spoke about the test at hand for his team, the opportunity to show their experience playing in a hostile environment, and the keys to besting the opposing coach’s schemes and strategies.

Clemson’s head coach also spoke briefly on Nike’s decision to promote Colin Kaepernick as part of their new ad campaign, asked about the topic because Nike sponsors the school’s athletics program. He also discussed the continued strategy of playing two quarterbacks in Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence.