Will Muschamp updates status of Gamecock defensive lineman DJ Wonnum

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Will Muschamp updated the status of Gamecock defensive lineman DJ Wonnum during his weekly press conference Tuesday afternoon.

According to Muschamp, Wonnum, who suffered a sprained ankle in Carolina’s 49-15 win over Coastal last Saturday, could play this coming Saturday when the 24th-ranked Gamecocks host third-ranked Georgia at Williams-Brice Stadium.

“DJ Wonnum did not practice today, but I expect him to practice tomorrow,” said Muschamp Tuesday.

Wonnum left Saturday’s game in the third quarter and did not return. He’s been in a boot since Saturday, but is expected to have it off by Wednesday.