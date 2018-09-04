Will Muschamp updates status of Gamecock defensive lineman DJ Wonnum

Mike Gillespie,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Will Muschamp updated the status of Gamecock defensive lineman DJ Wonnum during his weekly press conference Tuesday afternoon.

According to Muschamp, Wonnum, who suffered a sprained ankle in Carolina’s 49-15 win over Coastal last Saturday, could play this coming Saturday when the 24th-ranked Gamecocks host third-ranked Georgia at Williams-Brice Stadium.

“DJ Wonnum did not practice today, but I expect him to practice tomorrow,” said Muschamp Tuesday.

Wonnum left Saturday’s game in the third quarter and did not return. He’s been in a boot since Saturday, but is expected to have it off by Wednesday.

Categories: Local Sports, Sports, USC Gamecocks
Tags:
Share

Related

No. 24 Gamecocks ready to end losing streak to No....
Gamecock DB Javon Charleston reinstated with team
Gamecocks ranked for first time since 2014
Gamecocks return as USC hosts USA World Cup Traini...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android