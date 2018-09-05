Richland county deputies investigate Dollar Tree robbery on North Main

RICHLAND, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland county deputies are still investigating an armed robbery at a Dollar Tree store on North Main.

Investigators say the armed robbery happened approximately 10:30 p.m. at the Dollar Tree on 6237 North Main Street.

Authorities say no injuries have been reported.

Deputies are still looking for potential suspects involved in this armed robbery.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

