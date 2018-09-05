Richland county deputies investigate Dollar Tree robbery on North Main

Kenneil Mitchell,

RICHLAND, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland county deputies are still investigating an armed robbery at a Dollar Tree store on North Main.

Investigators say the armed robbery happened approximately 10:30 p.m. at the Dollar Tree on 6237 North Main Street.

Authorities say no injuries have been reported.

Deputies are still looking for potential suspects involved in this armed robbery.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Please visit abccolumbia.com for updates as more information becomes available.

Categories: Local News, News, Richland
Tags: , , ,
Share

Related

Suspect accused of stolen car chase still on the l...
Richland County Deputies still searching for suspe...
Police investigating armed robbery at Broad River ...
Armed Robbery Suspects Caught on Camera

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android