Community ask for justice on 17-year-old shooting victim’s birthday

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- A Midlands community came together Thursday night to celebrate the birthday of a teen who was shot ealrier this week.

Now 17-year-old Shyquarn Wise, is known to his family and friends as Shy, but not for his personality.

“He could become friends with anyone he met, Nicholette Wise, Shyquarn’s mother said.

The teen was shot just two days before his birthday.

“I was numb,” Nicholette said. “I had no feelings. I didn’t know what was going on. My first instinct was that he passed. But the neighbors kept telling me no he’s still awake.”

They’re all hoping for a speedy recovery, and an arrest.

“It’s not right for you to be out here just running around like its nothing,” Nicholette said. “Like nothing even happened and you know something did happen.”

Shy’s mother says her son was someone people in the Apple Valley community could count on.

“He’d go out on a limb for anybody if you ask him to do something if he can’t do it that same day, trust and believe he’ll get it done before the week is over with,” Nicholette said.

Surrounded by his favorite colored balloons and support from the community, Nicholette says she gains strength from her son.

“I know its gone be alright,” Nicholette said. “I’m just trying to get through it.”

The shooting happened in the 2100 block of Apple Valley Road. No suspects have been named by deputies.

Anyone with information this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.