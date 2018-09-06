Midlands college announces it is now tobacco free

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia College today announced that it is now a tobacco free campus.

According to a spokesperson for the college, the plans to become a tobacco free environment have been in the works for more than a decade.

Vice President for Student Affairs, LaNae’ Budden, said “The college desires to provide a healthy environment for all students, employees, and visitors to the campus. To this end, Columbia College seeks to offer a smoke-free and tobacco-free environment.”

The college is working with the South Carolina Tobacco Free Collaborative to offer resources and tools to individuals on campus to make the new policy a success.

“Prior to this change, we had designated smoking spaces. Many students did not know about the designated spaces and assumed we were smoke-free already,” said Budden. “The Smoking Taskforce/Wellness Committee has been working to go in this direction for over 10 years. We made gradual changes to the designated spaces and felt it was time to 100% smoke and tobacco free.”

Individuals who violate the new policy will be issued a ticket, according to the college.