Clemson’s Gabe DeVoe signs professional contract in Poland

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball’s Gabe DeVoe signed a professional contract with Stelmet Enea BC Zielona Gora in Poland.

Stelmet finished 21-11 last season in the Polish Basketball League, advancing to the semifinals of the league playoffs. The team will play in the regional VTB United League for the first time, which is composed of teams throughout Eastern Europe, as well as, the Basketball Champions League.

DeVoe led the Tigers last season following Donte Grantham’s injury and finished the season with 14.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest. He earned ACC Player of the Week honors and was an All-ACC honoree for his production. He was also named to the All-ACC Academic team for the third time.

DeVoe made a career-best 86 3-pointers during the season which is ranked seventh all-time in program history. He finished with 169 for his career, which places him eighth all-time.

DeVoe scored a career-high 31 points in his final game as a Tiger in the Sweet Sixteen against Kansas – also achieving the program’s 27th “Triple Leadership” – leading the team in points (31), rebounds (9) and assists (3). He earned All-Midwest Region honors for his performance.

He finished 10th in the NCAA Tournament in scoring, despite only playing three games (75 points). For anyone who played at least three games in the tournament, DeVoe led in scoring with 25.0 points per game. He is first in program history in the NCAA Tournament in points per game (25.0), fourth in field goals (28) and second in threes made (12).

DeVoe finished his four-year career with 118 games played and 42 starts. He almost eclipsed the 1,000-point mark, finishing with 936 points after posting nearly 500 points his senior season (497).