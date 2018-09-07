Good Morning Columbia: Eau Claire Unity And Arts Festival Interview

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Good Morning Columbia’s Curtis Wilson spoke with Christie Savage, the president of the Eau Claire Community Council, about the Eau Claire Unity and Arts Festival this Saturday.

Savage talks about the variety of activities for the whole family, including storytelling for kids, live entertainment, and health screenings.

Curtis also spoke with musician Dante Lewis, who will be performing a special tribute to singer Anita Baker.

Lewis will be joined by other performers like the Big DM’s Jeffrey Lampkin, BET’s Sunday’s Best contestant Kristen Jamison and many others.

The festival is free, and will take place September 8 at Monticello Road and North Main Street and starts at noon to 8 p.m.

For more information, please visit eauclairecommunity.org.