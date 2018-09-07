Man charged with involuntary manslaughter for death of off-duty police officer

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WOLO) – Today Georgetown deputies have charged a man accused of killing an off-duty police officer with involuntary manslaughter.

Kelton Todd allegedly killed 41-year-old Matthew Mainieri with blows to the head after the off-duty officer tried to break up a fight involving Todd, investigators said.

The 21-year-old was already charged with assault and battery.

Maineri was a police officer in South Windsor, Connecticut.