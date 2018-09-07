Man charged with involuntary manslaughter for death of off-duty police officer

Alondra De La Rosa,

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WOLO) – Today Georgetown deputies have charged a man accused of killing an off-duty police officer with involuntary manslaughter.

Kelton Todd allegedly killed 41-year-old Matthew Mainieri with blows to the head after the off-duty officer tried to break up a fight involving Todd, investigators said.

The 21-year-old was already charged with assault and battery.

Maineri was a police officer in South Windsor, Connecticut.

Categories: News, State
Tags:
Share

Related

Two arrested by Lexington Police in connection wit...
Judge denies request to dismiss lawsuits against R...
SC teacher surprised with fully funded classroom u...
Mother, man arrested for death of abused 9-month-o...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android