Fairfield Central earns first win, tops Calhoun County

After a rough 0-3 start to the 2018 season, Fairfield Central won its first game, topping Calhoun County, 46-20 Friday night. The Griffins improve to 1-3, while the Saints fall to 2-2 this year.

Calhoun County goes to Swansea next week, while Fairfield Central heads to Newberry.