UGA leaves Williams-Brice with a win, USC left to wonder “What if?”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Control of the SEC East division was up for grabs, but so was a program-boosting centerpiece win with No. 3 Georgia’s arrival to Williams-Brice Stadium Saturday.

But the Bulldogs bullied the No. 24 Gamecocks on the line of scrimmage, especially in the second half, scoring 24 unanswered points and defeating USC 41-17.

With plenty of time left in their season, but now starting conference play a step behind, the players and coach Muschamp break down what it will take to be successful the rest of the way in 2018.