Wilson edges Lower Richland, 14-7

Rodney Barr’s reunion with Wilson did not go as planned for the Lower Richland head coach.

Barr, who served as an assistant on Wilson’s staff for eight seasons, saw his Diamond Hornets fall 14-7 Friday night at Benedict College.

Since winning its season-opener against Swansea, LR has now lost three-straight and sit at 1-3 this season. The Diamond Hornets face Airport on the road next week.