Impact from Florence being felt in waters off Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach, S.C. (WPDE) —

Grand Strand beaches were at moderate risk for rip currents Saturday, due to Florence. Officials with the National Weather Service expect that to change, by Sunday.

Water rescue officials advise beach-goers to use caution if planning a trip to the beach over the next few days.

“We’re keeping in close contact with the National Weather Service center as far as any predictions and as far as any water advisories,” said Lacks Beach Services Manager, Wes Cox.

As Tropical Storm Florence moves closer to the east coast, water rescue crews in Myrtle Beach are not only keeping a close eye on the storm, but looking out for determined beach-goers as well.

“Keeping everybody in about waist deep and just from my observation today, the water conditions have been somewhat fair,” said Cox.

The waters may appear to be calm, but officials warned folks not to be deceived.

“I went out there not knowing what was going to happen and I could still be out there,” said Myrtle Beach resident, Mary Land.

Land got caught up on her boogie board and the impacts of Florence on the water took her by surprise.

“I got out there pretty far and I was having trouble getting back in, I think the undertow is really bad and even when you’re not touching the bottom of the water, well of course when you’re not touching the bottom of the water, you get carried out so I got carried out pretty far, as you know, the lifeguards aren’t on duty now cause its off season so I got back in as quick as I could,” said Land.

Cox said he and his rescue team are spread out along the Grand Strand, working overtime to keep swimmers safe.

“We are still at twenty percent of our full capacity and actually we’ve been in contact with some of our lifeguards that go to Coastal and Horry Tech and they’re willing to come in if need be, to help us keep everybody safe out here on the beaches,” said Cox.

Officials urge you to heed the warnings and use good judgement.

“Its gonna take a few more days before we’ll probably start seeing these water conditions go down,” said Cox.

Sunday, the risk of rip currents along the Grand Strand will increase to high risk, according to the National Weather Service.