Team SC Ready for response in case Florence impacts the State

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster says South Carolina is in preparation mode for the potential impact from Florence. The Governor on Sunday asked for a Federal disaster declaration in advance of Hurricane Florence potential impact.

According to the governor, Team South Carolina is ready with response.

Here are the numbers:

2,702 National Guard, State Guard, SLED, DPS, PPP, and local law enforcement personnel on standby and ready for deployment

800 National Guardsmen will be on active duty tomorrow (3000 are currently drilling and are available by request)

285 State Guardsmen

1,617 law enforcement officers (SLED, DPS, PPP, and local law enforcement