Clemson great loses tooth, hits first MLB home run Tuesday

WASHINGTON (WOLO) — Former Clemson catcher Spencer Kieboom lost a tooth before smashing his first big league home run Tuesday for the Washington Nationals.

It appears Spencer Kieboom spit out a tooth before hitting his first MLB homer. This is incredibly strange. pic.twitter.com/wtPObNPnBs — Gabriel Baumgaertner (@gbaumgaertner) September 11, 2018

Kieboom he lost one of his canines, it was a day he’ll never forget.